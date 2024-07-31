Surrogate advertising can be stopped more easily than it seems
Summary
- There’s no grey zone in the use of an ad campaign to sell something other than what’s advertised upfront. Either it’s surrogate or it’s not. And to curb this practice, India will have to close all avenues for it. Kingfisher, for example, shouldn’t have been cleared for take-off.
One remarkable aspect of Kingfisher having gone out of business as an airline is the fact that we can still be invited to “get high" on Kingfisher. While it refers to a colourful bird, the carrier took its name from a popular brand of beer marketed by the same UB Group. Until it folded up, this group’s aviation play was clearly a business in its own right.