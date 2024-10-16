Opinion
Lost in translation: Why pollsters go wrong so often
T. C. A. Anant 4 min read 16 Oct 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- The conversational method of data collection such surveys use have inherent limitations. The accuracy of results often depends on the sociopolitical setting of the interview and the interviewer’s ability to analyse responses.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The recently concluded elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir came with their usual collection of opinion and exit polls. The election results gave us one more example of how these polls can be at variance with what people actually choose.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less