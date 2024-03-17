Survey results should be taken with a pinch of caution

Carrying out any survey is a challenge not just because its sampling process must be right, but there is often an ‘information and understanding’ asymmetry between surveyors and respondents. Asking a man on the street what he thinks of the economy, for example, is an exercise fraught with trouble since only a tiny proportion of people would have studied economics and perceptions can vary widely.

If one were asked the quantity of a certain product (say, spinach) consumed in the last 7 or 30 days, can one really remember how much? This is a problem with such consumer surveys. Most responses are broad approximations. Also, there may be a tendency to overstate or understate consumption. Understating it for a government survey could entitle one to future benefits, while overstating it helps one look good.

Interestingly, this problem of perception is not just with individuals, but also companies, even though corporate respondents are better informed of business conditions. The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) is a popular leading indicator of industrial or service-sector activity. But when this is compared with the index of industrial production (IIP), we find a weak link. At times, when the PMI presents a bright picture, the IIP indicates stagnation. This is not surprising because the PMI surveys 400 respondents and makes a comparison over the previous month on five parameters, with responses based not on specific numbers, but on whether there has been improvement or not. The IIP, on the other hand, looks at production numbers and growth over the previous year for a more comprehensive set of goods. Hence, they look at different aspects of industrial progress.

Similar surveys are carried out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for its Business Assessment Index (BAI), which polls 1,000-plus companies and covers nine parameters. It virtually subsumes all those included in the PMI and is thus more expansive. This is done on a quarterly basis, unlike the monthly PMI. While the approach taken is similar, with net responses used for every parameter, we often get fairly divergent views when the two are compared.

Let’s look at pre- and post-covid periods. In the pre-covid period, if we place quarter-on-quarter responses in the RBI survey next to the PMI averages over the same period, we see directional variation in six quarters out of 12. In the post-covid phase, they are out on sync in eight out of 12 quarters. This means that ‘feel good’ versus ‘feel low’ factors would be different on more than half the occasions if one compares the two indices. The logical question is which indicator is more realistic.

It can be argued that the samples are different, which is true. But if one were to extrapolate the sample responses to gauge aggregate performance, then these divergent views would give conflicting signals. It is well known that when companies respond, they usually have a bias, which varies across sectors. If one goes through the commentaries offered by companies during their quarterly result announcements, almost all are sanguine about the future even if their performance has not been up to the mark. This is understandable because CEOs have to ensure that their stock prices do not fall. But, ideally, one should not have such discrepant data so that we can be confident of what it says about the state of affairs.

RBI also collects responses on expectations one quarter ahead. These are captured in its Business Expectations Index (BEI). These responses are even more telling. Since 2009, the BEI has on an average been 10 points higher than the BAI. There is always optimism about the future. But when the same is mapped to what finally transpires in the assessment a quarter later, we typically see an equivalently sharp drop. Hence, there is merit in not giving too much weight to future expectations. These readings consistently give us false signals.

The broader issue is whether surveys actually reveal what is happening at the ground level even when it comes to company responses. What respondents say on most parameters rarely squares with other data, which suggests that they are guided by conjecture. While survey results can still constitute useful information, given the long lags in official data releases, extrapolating their findings to draw larger conclusions risks being misled.

RBI surveys on consumer perceptions also give rise to dissonance. Its Household Inflation Survey, for example, reveals that people place inflation at 8%-plus when the official index shows a rate of around 5%. Further, households generally feel that inflation in the future would be higher even when the models of economists project the rate as declining. Indices and models give us numbers that differ markedly from what individuals feel they confront in the marketplace. There is also RBI’s Consumer Confidence Index, on which 41 of the last 42 readings have been under 100, which signals pessimism outweighing optimism.

Seen through different periscopes, views on the state of economic affairs vary widely. There can always be two sets of views on the same subject, such as industrial performance, depending on which anchor is chosen. Every survey also holds merit for revealing what it is designed to capture, exactly, and these signals are useful in themselves. But we must exercise caution in generalizing the readings beyond their limitations of utility or using them to frame policy.

