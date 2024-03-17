Survey results should be taken with a pinch of caution
Summary
- They offer us useful signals but we must be mindful of the limitations in their ability to reflect reality.
Carrying out any survey is a challenge not just because its sampling process must be right, but there is often an ‘information and understanding’ asymmetry between surveyors and respondents. Asking a man on the street what he thinks of the economy, for example, is an exercise fraught with trouble since only a tiny proportion of people would have studied economics and perceptions can vary widely.