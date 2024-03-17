Survey results should be taken with a pinch of caution

It can be argued that the samples are different, which is true. But if one were to extrapolate the sample responses to gauge aggregate performance, then these divergent views would give conflicting signals. It is well known that when companies respond, they usually have a bias, which varies across sectors. If one goes through the commentaries offered by companies during their quarterly result announcements, almost all are sanguine about the future even if their performance has not been up to the mark. This is understandable because CEOs have to ensure that their stock prices do not fall. But, ideally, one should not have such discrepant data so that we can be confident of what it says about the state of affairs.