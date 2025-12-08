Across much of the industrial world, trust in government is low and declining. Why is this happening and why exactly does it matter? An unusually thorough new study looks at these questions and finds answers that are somewhat unexpected and, in one way, more disturbing than you might have guessed.
As people get suspicious of governments, the value of sound macroeconomic policymaking should assert itself
SummaryThe erosion of trust in government may have less to do with culture wars or social media than with economic policy. If countries keep the ‘misery index’ down, with unemployment low and inflation held firmly in check, trust could be revived. Good macro management could do the job.
