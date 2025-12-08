More important are the trade-offs involved. With other things equal, trust rises when social spending goes up. If higher spending coincides with a period of high unemployment and spare economic capacity, it’s likely to cut joblessness without pushing inflation up. The net effect, thanks to jobs strength, would then be an even bigger improvement in trust. But if it coincides with full employment and no spare capacity, it will likely drive up inflation—most likely by enough to yield a net reduction in trust.