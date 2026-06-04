Is all well with sustainability in India? The Cockroach Janata movement thinks not and mustn’t be ignored

The success of a youth movement under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party should serve as a wake-up call for India’s government to address some issues highlighted by it: the difficult pass which the education system finds itself in; declining employment opportunities in the country; corruption at various levels; a society fractured along community, caste and class lines; and others.
The movement’s Instagram account shows over 22 million followers—a number that’s much larger than the sample of about 260,000 used by the National Sample Survey Office for its large surveys. No doubt, the two cannot be compared, as the Cockroach social-media sample is self-selected and not statistically representative, but it does offer us a pulse-reading of India’s youth.
The causes espoused by the movement are notable in the context of debates over India’s performance on sustainability metrics. The 2023-24 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) report by Niti Aayog assessed India’s sustainability score to have increased from 66 (2020-21) to 71 out of 100.