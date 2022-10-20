Sustainability is good for business as well as the planet

The pandemic saw organizations move to the cloud to facilitate remote work and it has now become part of their business continuity plan. Today, the cloud not only continues to help firms offer employees hybrid-work environments, but also help them bring costs down, provide flexibility to staff and attract top talent irrespective of location. Additionally, studies have shown both small and large enterprises can reduce their per-user carbon footprint by anywhere from 30% to 90% by just moving to the cloud. If you wonder what happens to the carbon footprint left behind by the energy consumed by these large data centres,the latter are also moving to renewable energy, looking at innovative chip architecture and ways of keeping cool with immersion-cooling technology. Depending on their cloud provider, firms can also use a ‘sustainability calculator’ to track greenhouse gas emissions arising from their cloud use.