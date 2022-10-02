Sustainable Development Goals: How India and the world are doing5 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 11:09 PM IST
The vast majority of 2030 goals will go unfulfilled but focusing on fewer targets that are more effective can hasten progress
Kofi Annan once highlighted that the then abstract idea of sustainable development needed to be turned into a reality for the world population. Unfortunately, a lot of progress still remains on that front. The world’s—and India’s—performance on the relatively straight-forward Millennium Development Goals (2000-15) was impressive but far from impeccable. Since then, the global community has adopted a much grander set of promises called Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These goals comprise an unwieldy 169 targets that promise almost everything to everyone, from abolishing poverty, hunger, war and climate change to promoting eco-tourism and urban parks for the disabled.