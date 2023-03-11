SVB’s collapse is unlikely to spark a 2008-style financial crisis

In 2022, the Federal Reserve started to hike policy rates and the bond market suffered. If the interest rate rises, the value of a debt instrument that pays the earlier, lower interest rate, falls. The US rate has risen by 500 basis points in the past year. Moreover, the Fed has made a series of hawkish statements that indicate it might raise rates aggressively again. The market price of MBS has fallen and these bonds can now only be sold at steep discounts to their face value.