It’s unlikely that reading a book—or reading at all, let alone an infinite scroll or hardback doorstopper—will ever be a popular way to ring in a new year. But 2025 gave us a tome worthy of such bravery: Capitalism: A Global History by Harvard historian Sven Beckert.
Beckert’s history of capitalism: Why the past tells us little about how long this economic order will endure
SummaryFor a year-end read, try Harvard historian Sven Beckert's new book, ‘Capitalism: A Global History.’ It traces the global success of capitalism, warts and all, along a millennium-long arc that covers India’s past too. It’s a worthy read, but stumbles on one key aspect—market theory.
