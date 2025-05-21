Andy Mukherjee: What will central banks do if tokens replace money?
SummaryMonetary authorities should plan for a blockchain-led revolution. All assets and money could end up tokenized. Project Pine has shown a range of possibilities. But tokenization could complicate the monetary policy of central banks.
With mainstream investment products finding a second home on internet blockchains, it’s a good time to ask what role central banks would play if everything they have learnt while policing double-entry bookkeeping over the last 350 years becomes irrelevant.
