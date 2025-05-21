Andy Mukherjee: What will central banks do if tokens replace money?

When the central bank performs the functions of an ‘oracle,’ an outside source whose data is trusted by everyone else in a decentralized network, resources don’t need to be wasted on seeking consensus from participants. Project Pine assumes a scenario where all of today’s money and assets have been tokenized. The transition to that stage, if it does ever occur, may be long and messy. In the interim, as the use of tokens rises, demand for bank reserves could become volatile and hard to predict.