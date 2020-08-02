Opinion | Swipe money

With NPCI’s okay, it seems a matter of time before over 400 million Indians are able to use WhatsApp as a tool to swipe money around the internet. Given the app’s strong engagement of its users’ waking hours, its success seems a foregone conclusion. A network of small businesses under Reliance’s JioMart shopping platform is ready to play catalyst and get catalysed by the service. Early movers in the e-payments space, like Paytm, will have to watch out. An app that people chat on tends to stay close-at-thumb. For the consumer, it’s convenience and safety that count. With its claim of end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp has an advantage on the security front as well. Expect cashless commerce to get a big boost.