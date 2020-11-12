Swiss Challenge auctions aren’t suitable for our impaired loans

However, the most flawed aspect of the current auction design is that it omits the crucial variable of the cash proportion of the deal from the ambit of the market, and does not build in safeguards to prevent the artificial inflation of deal values. The deleterious effects of these omissions can be seen in the various phases of the Indian NPA market. For many years, deals took place at very low cash proportions, reflecting insufficient risk transfer. Of late, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put in place extremely onerous guidelines on cash proportions, going up to 90%, deals have taken place at close to 70% of book value, reflecting an artificial inflation of value. High cash proportions are favourable for banks, but RBI has further sweetened the deal for them by providing concessions on provisioning requirements against NPAs in case a deal takes place at or above the stipulated proportions. Indeed, the deal has been sweetened so much at the expense of ARCs that the market may have been rendered entirely infeasible.