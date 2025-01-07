Opinion
Swiss tangle: Most favoured interpretations of treaties can prove unfavourable
Summary
- India’s stance on Switzerland’s MFN status in a Nestle tax dispute has seen the Swiss withdraw similar benefits for us. Treaty interpretations that favour revenue over both global norms and our economic interests must be resisted.
The new Reserve Bank of India governor, Sanjay Malhotra, in one of his last addresses as revenue secretary, quite rightly suggested that tax officials consider economy’s interests before revenue’s.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more