Synchronize policies to counter weak growth and high inflation4 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 10:19 PM IST
Fiscal and monetary policies do have distinct roles but their coordination is necessary to consolidate the economy’s recovery
Fiscal and monetary policies do have distinct roles but their coordination is necessary to consolidate the economy’s recovery
Listen to this article
There is a wide consensus that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow at 7%-7.5% during 2022-23. Growth forecasts of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and other agencies are mostly in this range. Our own forecast is 7.3% (S. Mundle, R. Bhattacharya & D. Nayak, NIPFP Policy Brief). However, no one—least of all policymakers—should believe that the Indian economy is now on a strong recovery path. The expected high growth in 2022-23 is mainly attributable to the strong base effect of the slowdown in the first quarter of 2021-22 following the deadly spread of the Delta variant of covid. Stripping out this base effect-driven high growth of 13.5% in Q1 2022-23, growth during Q2, Q3 and Q4 of 2022-23 will average less than 5%, according to our forecast and that of others. Thus, growth remains weak and way below the 6.3 % trend rate maintained prior to the pandemic’s outbreak.