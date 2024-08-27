India’s biodiversity can help it leap ahead in synthetic biology
Summary
- Synthetic biology leverages advances in genetic engineering and other fields of biotech to develop amazing new applications. We can harness our exceptional biodiversity for everyone’s benefit if we get our policies and investment priorities right.
We are witnessing the birth of a remarkable new discipline called synthetic biology, a brand new field of study that leverages advances in genetic engineering and bio-computing to develop new biological systems that have been designed to perform specific functions.