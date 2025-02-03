Syria has a new government—or does it?

In the west, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, HTS is engaged in military operations against groups loyal to the Assad regime. Syria’s coastal west is the hub of the Alawite community, from which the Assad family came. HTS forces, many hailing from the organization’s heartland in the northern Idlib Province, are carrying out search operations across the countryside, resulting in deaths on both sides. On Jan. 24, 10 HTS men were killed by unknown gunmen at a checkpoint near the town of Jabla. On the same day, 13 Alawites were killed in the town of Fahel.