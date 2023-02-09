Syria’s double whammy offers a grim comparison

Apart from its instant toll, though, was this quake the worse tragedy? Aid for Syrian victims was caught in a storm of dust raised over a decade-plus of civil war, slowed by lack of clarity over whether the needy could only be reached via Damascus, whose Bashar al-Assad regime is in cahoots with Tehran and Moscow as part of an autocracy bloc. While Damascus sought to assign some blame for its weak domestic rescue effort to the crippling Western sanctions it is under, the irony was why these were imposed in the first place: to restrict the regime’s ability to harm its own people. Syrian strife has been a complex jigsaw of hostilities. What began as an uprising against Assad’s autocratic rule turned into a sectarian battle, one that acquired the contours of a proxy war between the region’s Shia (pro-Assad) and Sunni (anti) powers, even as Al Qaeda-splinter ISIS sought to carve out territory. With armed militia of various stripes engaged in fighting, ordinary folks suffered grievously. Bullets and mortar attacks escalated to all-out bombardment as heavy military hardware entered the fray. In 2015, Russia intervened on Assad’s behalf to mount air strikes at rebel zones, only for Israel and the US to jump in later and slam slightly better-aimed missiles into pro-Assad targets. Too many Syrians have had their lives snuffed out in the “collateral damage" of civilian spaces reduced to rubble by animosity. Indeed, too many people, globally, have had to suffer hostility. What we must snuff out, instead, is animus as a cause of death.

