TCA Anant: Improve GDP measurement for a well-rounded view of India’s emergence
T C A Anant 5 min read 27 Aug 2025, 02:00 pm IST
Summary
Aligning national accounts with the UN’s SNA 2025 recommendations will help us track natural resources and income distribution better. We must ensure we don’t erode nature’s endowments or leave citizens behind as our economy grows.
The United Nations Statistical Commission adopted the System of National Accounts 2025 (SNA 2025) earlier this year. The changes incorporated reflected much of the discussions around GDP and National Accounts since 2008, starting with the Stiglitz-Sen-Fitoussi Commission in 2008.
