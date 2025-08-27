TCA Anant: Improve GDP measurement for a well-rounded view of India’s emergence

At this stage, we must develop a work plan to accommodate SNA 2025 recommendations in the NAS. The base revision exercise underway is an important element of this work. What is perhaps even more important is to develop a strategy to better communicate these improvements and their implications. I have previously written about how India is falling behind in the statistical narrative debate, where the public discourse continues to harp on older failures and does not acknowledge many of our recent innovations. As illustrated above, our statistical system has been working systematically to anticipate and meet global recommendations. However, we must coherently convey these achievements and developments to arrest criticism. A clear strategy for this becomes even more important in the current age of 24/7 commentary.