GN Bajpai: Tokenize real estate to open up an attractive asset class
SummaryWe could use blockchain tokens and the idea of fractional ownership to lower entry barriers to real estate investment. A new asset market would arise that offers investors an ideal blend of safety, liquidity and returns.
Traditional investment avenues, such as bank deposits and other fixed income instruments, often fail to deliver positive real rates of return. Though equity markets do, the possibility of losses and volatility is a challenge for investors. A consistent performer, residential real estate, has long been in the shadows.