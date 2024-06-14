Can desi soft power export cricket to the US?
- The game's popularity in the US is evident, and with a large base of potential players, developing homegrown talent from the immigrant population should not be a problem
The excellent performances of the US cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup should come as no surprise. Although the team is made up almost entirely of immigrants, every match the US has played has been a sellout. Partisan crowds have supported the home team and celebrated its performances with 120-decibel enthusiasm.