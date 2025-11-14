It’s taboo to suggest fossil fuels will stick around—We need to change that
The world’s clean-energy narrative is colliding with a hard truth: fossil fuels aren’t fading as fast as policymakers hoped. As the IEA backtracks on its bold peak-demand forecast, a more sobering picture emerges—one where renewables supplement rather than supplant the old energy order.
Suggesting that fossil fuels will stick around for a long time remains taboo in the energy debate. In climate change gatherings, the world has agreed to ‘consign coal to history’ and ‘transition away’ from oil and natural gas. It has signalled, too, ‘the beginning of the end’ of the fossil-fuel era and a ‘swift’ transition to renewables. That’s all very well meaning but there’s a problem: With apologies to Margaret Thatcher, fossil fuels are not for turning.