It has become fashionable for enterprises to drive a diversity-equity-inclusion (DEI) programme, but only a handful do it for the right reason: That it’s the right thing to do.

Companies embracing DEI should have their motives clear. Many still need to inculcate gender intelligence as a culture. That will foster a better understanding of differences and help restrain discrimination. Today, organizations have such job titles as chief diversity officer, director of diversity and inclusion, and so on, with executives often appointed to conduct social experiments for the adoption of best DEI practices.

Globally, the past two years have seen a frenzy of DEI prioritization. Diversity and inclusion roles, as a share of all job postings, were found to be up 35% from two years earlier. Another survey noted that ‘talent diversity and inclusiveness’ was considered a core component of competitiveness, and 77% of chief executive officers (CEOs) already had or intended to adopt a strategy to promote DEI. Tech companies such as eBay now regularly report their diversity statistics. We find young companies like Zomato far ahead in DEI adoption in comparison with older companies, at least in India. Legacy businesses find it harder to close their gender gap.

Virtually absent from most of these conversations and items of action, however, is any mention of age. The argument for valuing older employees is identical to the logic for emphasizing diversity and the inclusion of other groups. In addition to it being a matter of human rights , as all people deserve equal opportunities and treatment, companies actually benefit from having a diverse workforce, and that includes age diversity. After all, different perspectives often yield more creative solutions and practices. Still, ageism in the workplace is not just common, it is almost socially acceptable. That must change.

Ageism in India needs to be addressed especially because of its youthful workforce profile. The pandemic has been a pretext for many employers bent on payroll reduction to ease out older employees. In an AARP survey of adults over 45, 61% of respondents said that they had seen or personally experienced age discrimination. A review of academic studies of age bias in hiring and promotion shows that employers may not objectively evaluate job candidates’ potential productivity.

But it’s more than about being passed over. A study by the Urban Institute found that of adults aged 51 to 54 who were employed full time, some 56% experienced an employer-initiated involuntary job separation, with adverse financial consequences, not to mention psychological repercussions. We have got several distress mails from 50+ employees who lost jobs in the past year.

In some sense, ageism is like racism and sexism. It not only harms its victims, it deprives companies of the talent they need to compete and innovate, infects their culture, and creates a lopsided workplace. It’s a DEI matter.

But what drives this age discrimination? Stereotypes about older workers that are as pervasive (and harmful) as those about other demographic groups. But, as is often the case, these beliefs are inconsistent with the evidence. Contrary to popular myth, youth is not a key attribute for founding a successful business. One study found that the average age of entrepreneurs was 42. Even considering just the top 0.1% of startups based on revenue growth during the first five years, founders started their companies, on average, at age 40.

Nor is there evidence that age is related to productivity. According to a report decades ago that mathematicians, who it was assumed did their best work while young, experienced “no decline in the quality of work… as they progressed through their careers." And another review of studies found that productivity was constant as scientists aged.

Such evidence suggests that companies can and do benefit from encouraging the hiring and retention of older workers, just as they do in the case of other minorities. Access to a broader talent pool helps.

How to address this issue of ageism? Measurement helps influence behaviour. What’s measured gets managed. As businesses report their DEI numbers, they should include data on the age distribution of their workforce.

Other things can be done, too. Language matters. While many DEI-focused companies have banned racist and misogynist language, a similar sensitivity to ageist language would be a good step in the right direction. Stereotypes about older workers and disparaging comments about them remain too common.

When symphony orchestras wanted to hire more women, they undertook blind auditions (with the floor carpeted to minimize the sound of heels), so that judges would not know the individual performer’s gender. When companies sought to build more inclusive workplaces, they focused on eliminating interview questions that would harm someone’s chance of gaining employment and also lower their likelihood of accepting an offer. Likewise, recruiters can consider smudging dates off resumes, just as companies did with gender, and banish questions that call into doubt someone’s level of energy or commitment on account of age.

The parallels with other DEI initiatives are many and direct. Once companies do for age what they have begun to do for caste and gender, they will be well on their way to building a more diverse and welcoming workplace. Until workplaces take ageism seriously, it will persist, depriving employers of wisdom, experience and talent, and inflicting unjust attitudes on people only because they’ve had “too many birthdays". If politicians can thrive past their sixties, why can’t employees?

Jeffrey Pfeffer & M. muneer are, respectively, chair professor of organizational behaviour at Stanford University; and co-founder of the non-profit Medici Institute. Connect on Twitter @MuneerMuh

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.