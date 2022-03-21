Tackling the covid disruption of regular childhood immunization

Two years on, the devastation caused by Sars-CoV-2 is obvious. Millions of deaths, hundreds of millions of infections an uncounted number afflicted by ‘long-haul covid’. National economies stopped cold. India recorded over half a million covid deaths, the world’s third highest after the US and Brazil. But there were many uncounted casualties, and the real toll is likely to be at least 8 times higher, which suggests that India lost at least 4 million lives to covid. The pandemic also devastated families in ways that we won’t see clearly for a number of years. As national healthcare delivery systems were disrupted, childhood immunizations fell by the wayside. The tragedy is that they didn’t have to.