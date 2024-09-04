Opinion
Tactical voting can play a big role: Lessons from Barmer and Ladakh poll results
Vipul Anekant & Sanjay Kumar 4 min read 04 Sep 2024, 02:00 PM IST

- Nuanced voter behaviour in these two Lok Sabha constituencies offers us a fascinating case study on the complexity of Indian politics in a first-past-the-post electoral system.
What unites Barmer and Ladakh Parliamentary constituencies, going by the 2024 Lok Sabha election results? Both are vast and desolate regions with strikingly similar voting behaviour patterns despite their stark climatic differences.
