Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Rana’s extradition is a big win for India
Summary
- Tahawwur Rana, wanted for his role in the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008, has been extradited by the US to India. His trial will mark a significant success. India’s pursuit of justice has been exemplary.
Pakistani-Canadian national Tahawwur Rana, who is wanted for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited from the US to face justice. Rana was brought to India on Thursday and is in the National Investigation Agency’s custody.
