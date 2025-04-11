Mint Quick Edit | Rana’s extradition is a big win for India

Also Read: Beware the prolonged hidden costs that terror attacks saddle us with

He is known to have links with the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and is wanted for helping David Coleman Headley, who carried out a recce in Mumbai before 10 terrorists unleashed havoc in the city, killing 166 people. Headley, who is jailed in the US, has said that Rana extended logistical and financial support.

Rana tried every legal resort to stop his extradition. India managing to get his custody marks a big diplomatic success. While his trial is awaited, his interrogation could reveal much about the attack plan and specific involvement of the Pakistani state and its agencies.

In contrast to the US response to the 9/11 attacks it suffered in 2001, India took a path consistent with the principles of justice. We can't bet on the deep state in Pakistan mending its ways, but India's dignified, thoughtful and patient approach has been exemplary. It sends the world a message on the rule of law.