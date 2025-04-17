Taiwan is under siege but not short of security options
Summary
- Given a potentially distracted US, China may be plotting a takeover of the island that it considers a rebel province. Taipei must do what it can. Passing its long delayed defence budget, for example.
It makes sense to think that US President Donald Trump’s trade war is increasing the risk of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan because it adds pressure on Beijing. But the self-ruled island isn’t more vulnerable because of US tariffs. It’s already under siege from the mainland on multiple fronts.