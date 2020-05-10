Opinion | Take action to flatten the uncertainty curve

The conquest of uncertainty, one might argue, was the dawn of civilization. Its first big enabler was agriculture, the advent of which meant we did not have to worry about where our next meal would come from. Covid-19, however, has flung us back into the dark in several ways. This is not just about food anxiety among the poor, an acute lack of certainty afflicts us all today, even decision makers. If it were just a matter of risk, it would not be so bad. But, unlike risk, which can be estimated in terms of probability—and thus hedged, priced, etc.—uncertainty casts us blindfolded unto the unknown. For all the expertise at human command, we do not know how and when our corona nightmare will end. We have long been educated to act on the basis of actionable information, but now, with forecasts far too blurry to rely on, many of us find ourselves at threat of paralysis by analysis. With nobody too sure of anything ahead, any bet on an outcome could turn out to be reckless. At this point, a lot of puzzles seem beyond us, such as whether the virus can mutate faster than our effort to pin it down, but some of our perplexities are actually man-made—and therefore solvable.

Take the economy. Money tends to circulate and create incomes with rising enthusiasm when economic agents are optimistic, but it turns idle and unproductive if people get gloomy and start keeping their cash in a tight clutch. All-pervasive financial uncertainty, as Keynes observed, is what deepens slumps in overall demand. Cash pumped around by the government, however, could reverse that slump. Indeed, the very news of this being done could uplift spirits. For each rupee spent to change more and more hands and multiply its effect on earnings, however, uncertainty on another front needs to be overcome: the ease of doing business. As of now, we have a jumble of zone-wise rules for Phase 3 of India’s lockdown, and that too, under a 2005 disaster law that imposes criminal penalties for violations. While it may evoke the wonder of an M.C. Escher artwork, it also echoes the licence raj as local authorities go about interpreting it at their whim. For enterprise, anything arbitrary reduces certainty. The same goes for individuals, who can no longer take the certitudes of civic life for granted. It was once assumed that being in possession of banned stuff—such as child porn—would put them behind bars. But now, not having a particular app on one’s handset seems enough to tempt that dismal fate. The software tool in question is Aarogya Setu, the government’s covid tracker that every office-goer and infection-locality resident must perforce download, allowing him or herself to be a moving dot on a satellite map (at least technically). In a country where not everyone has a smartphone or adequate memory space, this makes life even more uncertain. The urge to cling on to whatever appears scarce, be it liberty or money, is only natural.

The covid crisis has turned normalcy inside out. Many of the current safety impositions are indispensable, but some of the uncertainty we face can still be reduced. A fiscal stimulus could address our economic recession. A feedback system could help revoke restrictions that shield us less than they suffocate us. The source code of our tracker app could be opened up to public scrutiny and revision. Parliament could convene. And expiry dates legislated for all State interventions.

Share Via