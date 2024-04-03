Take Adam Smith’s advice on low-priced clean-tech: Buy it
Summary
- If China is making tools to avert global warming more cheaply than the US, that’s good for everyone. America should not bar Chinese imports on flaky dumping charges.
Bad economic ideas don’t die. Instead they just return a decade later to haunt another generation. That seems to be the situation with China’s steel industry. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to cite the example of steel over-capacity on a trip to China as justification for what looks like a pending crackdown on imports of Chinese clean-tech products. “In the past, in industries like steel and aluminium, Chinese government support led to substantial overinvestment and excess capacity," she said in a speech. “Now, we see excess capacity building in ‘new’ industries like solar, EVs and lithium-ion batteries."