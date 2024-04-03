Take Adam Smith’s advice on low-priced clean-tech: Buy it

None of it was true. China wasn’t seeking to make more steel than long-run demand would dictate. It wasn’t responsible for weak prices in the US and tariffs didn’t halt a job decline in US metals manufacturing. It’s bad enough that misguided steel protectionism has served only to raise costs and reduce competitiveness for the rest of the US economy. Worse still is the way the same failed policy is now being dragged out in support of far more damaging barriers on clean-tech, slowing our ability to fight climate change.