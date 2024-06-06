Take heart: Coalition governments have led India’s reforms story so far
Summary
- Stock-market investors should not miss the impressive record of coalitions in driving India’s economic growth. Nor the fact that even single-party governance can fail on major reforms. It takes political nous, not a brute majority.
India’s stock market bared a case of frayed nerves on Tuesday, with election results denying any single party a majority in Parliament and necessitating coalition rule. People worry that coalitions crimp governance, given how conflict and compromise could arise from bargaining by and accommodation of diverse partners and interests. Such worries are exaggerated.