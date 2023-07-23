Taking aim at retail inflation is a very complex challenge for RBI

What central bankers talk a lot about is core inflation, as it is more sensitive to interest-rate movements. This is the non-food-non-fuel component. This concept, though widely used, has been debated in the Indian context because one may not be using leverage to pay rent or buy cosmetics or a cinema ticket. We may borrow for healthcare or education, but then cost is rarely a limiting factor for their demand. Besides, in India, the use of credit cards is still not high, accounting for just 1.5% of total credit. This is unlike the US, whose citizens live on credit and respond to rate changes. Then there are other inflation concepts such as ‘core-core’, which excludes petrol and diesel products, and the ‘super core’, which takes rent out of it too. These are creations of economists who use them in different contexts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}