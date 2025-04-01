Tamil Nadu’s call for equitable federalism has a sound basis
Summary
- Like other southern states, Tamil Nadu deserves a fair share of Indian resources. The 16th Finance Commission has an opportunity to rebalance Centre-state relations for the sake of India’s future.
As the 16th Finance Commission (FC) begins deliberations, Tamil Nadu has made a strong case for restructuring India’s fiscal federalism. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s demand for a 50% share of central tax revenues—up from the current 41% FC recommendation and actual average devolution of just over 33%—not only reflects its financial needs, but is a clarion call to address deeper systemic imbalances and the erosion of cooperative federalism.