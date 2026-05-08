Tamil Nadu and Kerala: as their past success trails off, they must find new ways to sustain their economic momentum

Tamil Nadu and Kerala are among India’s most socially advanced states, with new governments ready to take charge. They are faced with a more complex challenge than many parts of the world that are still grappling with basic developmental deficits.
Tamil Nadu and Kerala are among India’s most socially advanced states, with new governments ready to take charge. They are faced with a more complex challenge than many parts of the world that are still grappling with basic developmental deficits.
How do they maintain prosperity, create more economic resilience and generate the next wave of opportunity?
How do they maintain prosperity, create more economic resilience and generate the next wave of opportunity?
The numbers tell a powerful story. Tamil Nadu and Kerala have two different but relatively successful development models in the most prosperous part of the country—southern India.
Southern India accounts for almost 30% of India's household disposable income, while it has about 24% of its households. The region is also home to 28% of India’s middle-class households, making it the country’s most vibrant consumption zone.
Tamil Nadu and Kerala glow in this southern success story for different reasons.
Tamil Nadu stands out in terms of its economic size and industrial depth. It has 8.5% of all rich households in India and the most among southern states.
About 31% of Tamil households are middle class, up from 28% five years ago. The share of rich households has also risen from 2.8% in 2015-16 to 6.2% in 2025-26.
Urbanization and manufacturing have driven this transformation. Urban households now constitute more than half of the state’s.
Tamil Nadu has developed one of India’s widest industrial ecosystems, covering everything from automobiles and electronics to textiles, renewable energy and services. It is also one of the top exporters of automobiles and auto components in India.
But there is a new worry behind this success: the state’s momentum is waning.
Despite its industrial base, Tamil Nadu is no longer among the fastest-growing states in terms of affluent households. It has been surpassed by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on several aspects of relative affluence.
This suggests that the economic model of Tamil Nadu, though stable, could be entering a phase of maturity where marginal gains become harder to get.
Another structural issue is the state’s dependence on Chennai. Almost a third of the wealthiest households of Tamil Nadu are in the state’s capital. Take away Chennai’s contribution and the state’s economic standing drops dramatically.
Cities such as Coimbatore, Hosur, Tirupur, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli have become secondary growth hubs, but the economic gravity of Chennai is overwhelming. It is not merely a statistical concentration. It puts a premium on migration, investment and infrastructure.
At the same time, several rural and semi-urban districts languish as Chennai continues to siphon off disproportionate flows of talent and capital. Nearly 71% of the state’s poor households remain in rural areas.
That means the challenge for the next government in Chennai is not just growth but its distribution.
Kerala’s story is different. The social base of the state is the strongest in India. It has a middle class that makes up about 47% of its households, which is remarkably high. Poor households constitute only 6% of the total, one of the lowest proportions in the country.
Kerala’s achievements in literacy, healthcare and life expectancy are well known. Its human development indicators are more comparable to those of middle-income countries than of other Indian states.
But Kerala is also an economic paradox.
Socially, Kerala is the most successful among the big southern states, but has the lowest count of rich households—even less than in Andhra Pradesh. In a few segments, its growth in high-income households has been below the national average.
The reason is well known. The prosperity of Kerala is closely related to remittances from overseas workers, especially in the Gulf. Foreign earnings have supported consumption, housing, healthcare and education expenditure for decades.
It is because of remittance flows that Kerala shows signs of prosperity, especially given its population size. But this model is beginning to creak.
Migration flows are changing. The Gulf’s oil-reliant economies are not just slowly localizing labour markets, they are also diversifying. As a result, younger Keralites are increasingly looking for opportunities elsewhere.
Development that is largely based on foreign income inflows cannot forever take the place of domestic economic dynamism.
Kerala’s industrial base is shallow. Large-scale manufacturing has always been a challenge, given high labour costs, land constraints and regulatory complexity. Tourism and services have partially filled the gap, but they are vulnerable to economic shocks, as the pandemic demonstrated.
Kerala’s pattern of urbanization, however, presents a unique opportunity. In contrast to Tamil Nadu’s metro-centric structure, it is characterized by high dispersal across a sprawl of small towns and semi-urban clusters. Some 65% of households are urban, but most urban dwellers live in towns of less than a million people.
This opens the prospect of a decentralized growth model based on healthcare, education, digital services, tourism, logistics and knowledge industries, rather than heavy manufacturing.
The next decade in both states will be defined by demographics.
Tamil Nadu is industrially robust but ageing. Kerala is socially progressive but economically dependent. Both are faced with declining fertility rates, rising costs of healthcare and increasing welfare obligations. The challenge is no longer just to reduce poverty, but to sustain productivity in ageing societies.
Human capital will therefore be critical. Both states have long invested heavily in education, but future competitiveness will depend less on literacy and more on advanced skills. Investment flows will be increasingly defined by semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, clean energy, robotics, biotechnology and digital services.
India’s new economic geography will be determined by states that succeed in aligning education systems with these sectors.
Also implicit in the trajectories of Tamil Nadu and Kerala is a bigger political lesson. Both states have enjoyed relatively stable governance structures and strong state institutions. These are the states that have shown the benefits of policy stability, while many others have seen political volatility act as a growth barrier.
But continuity is no longer sufficient. Tamil Nadu has to be wary of complacency and Kerala must prevent dependency. The next governments of both inherit systems that work. This makes their real task harder: to redesign those systems for a world where old-growth engines are failing and new ones are still emerging.
For Tamil Nadu, the emphasis should be on scaling up innovation beyond Chennai and fast-tracking industrial transformation. For Kerala, it is building domestic engines of wealth creation that are complementary rather than dependent on remittances.
Both states have already achieved stability. Now they need to generate momentum over the next decade.
The author is managing director and chief executive officer of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy.