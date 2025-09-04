It’s time for India to lure tempest tossed talent back home
As Trump-rattled scientists and researchers in the US review their career options, we should act swiftly to attract them to India. Tamil Nadu has a plan for this that could be improved upon.
What is common to Albert Einstein, James Franck, Erwin Schrödinger, Hans Bethe, Felix Bloch and Max Born, apart from the fact that they were all Nobel awardees in physics? They all fled Nazi Germany for refuge in other countries, notably the US. America, Western Europe and the Soviet Union vied to attract intellectuals falling prey to Hitler’s anti-Semitism.