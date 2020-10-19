Tanishq ought to shake woke advertisers awake

Indian politics in recent years has been fraught with issues of identity, and so touchy topics cannot escape the glare of social media. Yet, brands are not merely labels. They represent values that must stay consistent, and it is the job of advertising to position these in the mindspace of a chosen audience for the long term. That is how brands attain high salience, differentiate themselves, command a preference, and thus gain the advantage of a premium image. Marketers that see eventual business value in taking a “woke" social stance need not despair. Instead, they should rethink their market-addressal strategies in a way that compromises neither their objectives nor their employees’ safety. The lazy way out would be to stage a tactical retreat each time protests erupt. Done overtly, this could set an advertiser up for flak from all sides. Also, brands that are found to waver too much risk losing their appeal. Another option would be to drop ad campaigns that make too obvious a song-and-dance of an ideal to be conveyed, and adopt strategic subtlety to get the idea across to discerning consumers who might appreciate it. Artistic ads are not always those that are boldly innovative in their approach, but often creative works of nuance that convey what they must without literally saying very much. A great advertisement is like a diamond, as Ogilvy’s late chief in India, Ranjan Kapur, used to say. Different angles reveal different glints.