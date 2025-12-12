Currency volatility is like history. No two episodes repeat, but some sure do rhyme. Which is why it’s useful to compare the pall of gloom hanging over the Indian rupee with the rout of 2013.
From ‘taper tantrums’ to ‘Trump tantrums’—the Indian rupee faces a new reckoning
SummaryDespite negligible inflation and exports holding up to keep the current account deficit in check, the rupee is Asia’s worst-performing currency this year. It echoes the 2013 rout, but circumstances differ. Here’s a comparison of the two episodes.
