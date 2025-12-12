From ‘taper tantrums’ to ‘Trump tantrums’—the Indian rupee faces a new reckoning

For one thing, a much-awaited trade deal with the US is yet to get done. In the absence of more reasonable 15% to 20% tariffs that Washington has offered to rival producers in Southeast Asia, rupee depreciation may be helping to mitigate India’s loss of competitiveness. A measure of that—the rupee’s real effective exchange rate against trading partners—is down considerably from its 10-year average, though it took a bigger slide in 2013 to restore market equilibrium.