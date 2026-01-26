Tariff rate populism has held India’s power sector back for too long: Policy reforms need to succeed
Summary
India electricity policy aims to close gaps in this sector that have long let power pricing fall prey to populist games. The Centre’s push for financial prudence now needs Indian states to respond earnestly and let utilities revise tariff rates in line with their cost of power supply.
India’s government issued policy guidelines last week to boost the financial prudence of loss-making power distribution utilities.
