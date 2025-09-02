Tariff tempest: Why US duties could sink Indian MSMEs—and hit microfinance
India’s MSMEs, employing over 110 million people, are reeling from US tariffs. With orders vanishing, microfinance repayments face stress, forcing policymakers to revisit Covid-era lifelines.
At first glance, India’s sprawling microfinance industry — with more than ₹3.35 trillion in assets and 110 million loan accounts — would seem to be an unlikely victim of the punitive 50% tariff imposed by the US on imports from India. Yet its fate is closely tied to the country’s 63 million-odd micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which form the backbone of export-heavy sectors now under pressure.