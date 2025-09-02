At first glance, India’s sprawling microfinance industry — with more than ₹3.35 trillion in assets and 110 million loan accounts — would seem to be an unlikely victim of the punitive 50% tariff imposed by the US on imports from India. Yet its fate is closely tied to the country’s 63 million-odd micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which form the backbone of export-heavy sectors now under pressure.