Tariff-blow cushion: A tourism boom could offset India’s export adversity
This sector offers India much scope to make good any losses from weak exports on account of higher tariffs. Its use as a shock absorber in the face of Trump’s trade policy is within our control, but demands rapid and resolute action.
As India grapples with the adverse fallout on its economy of higher tariffs on exports to the US, steeper barriers elsewhere and global supply-chain dislocations, one cushion that is seldom padded up to absorb a foreign-exchange shock lies in plain sight: tourism.