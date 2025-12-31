John Lennon wrote and recorded a song in 1975 with these evocative lyrics: So this is Christmas/ What have you done?/ Another year over/ And a new one just begun. This song was part of his anti-war activism, but the words could apply to various causes.
We cannot afford any complacency: Even a new year free of shake-ups would test our resolve
SummaryIn a world shaken up by tariffs, wars and artificial intelligence (AI), India’s economy fared remarkably well in 2025. The public policy response was sharp, but the private sector must ask itself why it was largely missing in action. It’s time for Corporate India to step up and show determination.
