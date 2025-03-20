Tariffs give the Fed an inflation foil

Under any other circumstance, investors might have spent the rest of the afternoon fretting about stagflation, especially given persistent concerns in markets about a possible recession. Instead, Mr. Powell shifted the focus to the tariffs Mr. Trump keeps threatening against all and sundry as an explanation for whatever might ail the economy this year. This provides Mr. Powell convenient cover as it becomes clearer that last autumn’s series of interest-rate cuts, totaling one percentage point, were premature.