Tata as advanced telecom-gear maker will bolster India’s strategic autonomy

With China rising as a rival in high-tech areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and communications and advanced microelectronics, and given China’s reluctance to toe the line drawn by the US, which is popularly known as the rules-based world order, the US administration has placed restrictions on Chinese access to assorted high-end American technology. This has helped focus attention on the need for technological self-reliance for countries such as India that aspire for strategic autonomy. The Tata Group’s emergence as a developer of advanced telecom hardware would be an asset for India in this regard as well.