The great AI shake-up: TCS layoffs hint of much worse to come for the IT sector
India’s IT service companies may fade into obscurity unless they reinvent their business models that rely on an outdated labour pyramid. The downfall of General Electric should serve as a cautionary tale.
Last month, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest private sector employer, made a seismic announcement: 12,000 employees would be laid off, mostly from middle and senior management. This was an unmistakable signal of a strategic shift by a company that had prided itself on employee stability and incremental growth for decades. More than a simple HR pruning, the move revealed that the traditional edifice of Indian outsourcing—a pyramid built on human capital arbitrage—was beginning to show its age.