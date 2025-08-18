The great AI shake-up: TCS layoffs hint of much worse to come for the IT sector

This isn’t just about TCS. The entire Indian IT sector, which employs over 5.6 million people and contributes more than 7% to India’s GDP, is in the early stages of a potentially massive disruption. As AI agents increasingly handle testing, low-level code writing, infrastructure support and other traditionally secure functions, forecasts suggest that up to half a million jobs could vanish from the industry in the next few years. Once seen as engines of upward mobility and economic progress, these businesses now face a technological shift that threatens their very operating models.